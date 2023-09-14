A man is wanted for assault with a weapon after allegedly throwing bricks at passengers on a TTC bus on Thursday morning.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West at approximately 9 a.m. The suspect was allegedly involved in a dispute with other passengers, during which he exited the bus and armed himself with bricks. Police say he then returned to the bus and threw bricks at two passengers, striking one of them in the head.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled from the scene on foot. He is described as a Black man with short hair and was wearing a beige sweater that says "adventure awaits," khaki pants and beige and pink Nike shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

This suspect is believed to be violent. If seen in public, police are asking the public not to approach him and instead dial 9-1-1 immediately.

In a statement, representatives from the TTC expressed their "concern" about this incident, saying "our thoughts are with the victim at this time.

"The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and we will, as always, give TPS our full support as they work to bring the suspect to justice," the statement reads.