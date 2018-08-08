

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified a 37-year-old man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Etobicoke’s Six Points area last week that left a man in serious condition in hospital.

At 11 p.m. on Aug. 2, police were called to Mabelle Avenue and Dundas Street West, near Burnhamthorpe Road, for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a 28-year-old male suffering from upper body injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

On Wednesday, police identified a suspect as Noor Osman Noor of Toronto.

He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

His image was released on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200.