Toronto Police are looking for a man wanted for breaking and entering, assault, and failing to comply with probation in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area.

On July 8, police say a suspect broke into a residence in the area and assaulted a victim.

Then on July 21, the suspect allegedly committed two further criminal offences by breaching his probation.

Joao Martins, 56, of Toronto, is wanted for one count each of breaking and entering and assault and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Martins is described as 5’4”, 138 lbs, unshaven with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.