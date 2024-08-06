One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, who was being sought in connection with the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, has been arrested in the United States.

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police announced that Deshawn Davis was apprehended in Redway, Calif., yesterday on an unrelated warrant.

Davis was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being allegedly involved in the abduction of Hajtamiri in January 2022. He was also on the U.S. Marshals Service's list of most wanted fugitives this year.

"Investigators will continue to collaborate with law enforcement in the United States to further the investigation into the kidnapping of Elnaz," OPP said in Tuesday's news release.

Three men wearing fake police gear forcibly took Hajtamiri from her Wasaga Beach home and loaded her into a white Lexus SUV. She has not been seen since.

Police have arrested four people in Hajtamiri's kidnapping case, including her ex-boyfriend, who was charged with first-degree murder.

"While this arrest is a significant step forward, our primary goal remains uncovering the truth about Elnaz Hajtamiri's disappearance and providing answers to her loved ones," OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns said in a statement.

"Let this serve as a strong warning to those involved in Elnaz's kidnapping: we will not rest until we find out what happened to her and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."