Toronto Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation at a business in the downtown core last week.

On Monday, Sept. 7, at around 4:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a break and enter at a business in the Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West area.

Police said a man forced the door open at the business and entered the premises.

The man was confronted by a staff member and quickly fled the area, police said.

Later the same evening, the same man returned to the business at approximately 11:30 p.m., police said, and forced the door open to enter the premises again.

The man then stole several items, police said.

On Friday, Toronto Police released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation, along with a photo.

Thirty-eight year-old Marco Pelosco, of Toronto, is wanted for break and enter with intent, break and enter commit and five counts of fail to comply probation.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes Pelosco or anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.