

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police believe a man who died after he was struck by a taxi van in Brampton late on Wednesday night was intentionally struck down in the course of some sort of dispute.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive, south of Sandalwood Parkway East, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from overwhelming trauma consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Const. Ahkil Mooken said investigators identified the man but were still working to notify next of kin.

Mooken said a suspect, allegedly the driver of the van, was arrested on Thursday.

It is not clear what charges he may face, but police said Thursday that the homicide unit had taken over the investigation.

In a video widely circulated on social media, the driver of the van is seen reversing with the passenger’s side door of the vehicle still open, while a man standing next to the vehicle appears to be speaking to the driver.

The driver then points the van in the direction of the victim and accelerates, running over his head and torso with the right front wheel, before reversing, straightening out and speeding off.

“We are aware that there is a video circulating but I am not able to speak about it at this time,” Mooken said, adding it may become evidence.

He said they considered the encounter “an isolated incident” and said there was no threat to public safety.