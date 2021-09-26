Two people arrested at an anti-vaccination protest at the Eaton Centre on Saturday have been charged with assault, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, a large group of anti-vaccination protesters arrived at the Eaton Centre on Saturday and attempted to enter the mall.

Police say the protesters were denied access by uniformed security staff and at one point, a security guard was assaulted.

No injuries to protesters or security staff were reported.

Police say Michael Leaf, a 29-year-old Thornhill resident, and Vanessa Carvalho, a 23-year-old Brampton woman, have each been charged with one count of assault.

They are scheduled to appear at the Old City Hall courthouse on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.