

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The cost of the mandatory hotel quarantine that goes into effect on Monday appears to be well below the $2,000-per-person price tag cited by officials when they announced the new program.

Nightly rates at the Alt Hotel Toronto Airport and the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at Toronto Pearson International Airport, two of the hotels currently participating in the government quarantine program, start at $339 and $319, respectively, for a single person, employees at those hotels say.

Those rates include all costs associated with the quarantine, including food and security, the employees say.

The federal government released a list today of 11 approved hotels in the four cities where international flights are permitted to land.

On Jan. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all travellers entering Canada by air would have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense, saying the cost would exceed $2,000 per person.

Many Canadians abroad made plans to return home before the hotel quarantine requirement goes into effect on Feb. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.