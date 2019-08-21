

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Margaret Trudeau is bringing her one-woman show to the JFL42 comedy festival.

The Toronto laugh marathon has revealed a full lineup that includes a four-show run of Trudeau's autobiographical "Certain Woman of an Age." It follows three sold-out shows at Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival.

Other additions include another set from headliner John Mulaney; the world premiere of Billy Connolly's big screen stand-up special, "The Sex Life of Bandages;" and a screening and Q-and-A of "Between Two Ferns: The Movie."

Trudeau's show promises to feature candid accounts of her wild-child days, insight into her marriage with then-prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and her delayed mental illness diagnosis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other family members attended her performance at Chicago's Second City earlier this year.

Passes and tickets for the new programming go on sale Friday.

Organizers said Wednesday they added a second show for Mulaney, who is already set to co-headline the fest with Pete Davidson. His special guest for the additional performance will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Also on tap is a live read of "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle" in honour of the film's 15th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Conolly's film traces his final stand-up tour in 2015 during the Australian leg. It's set to hit select theatres Nov. 1. And "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" will feature a post-screening talk by writer-director Scott Aukerman and actress Lauren Lapkus in advance of its Netflix release Sept. 20.