Marineland of Canada has been criminally charged by police for allegedly putting on illegal whale and dolphin shows for entertainment purposes.

Niagara Regional Police (NRP) began an investigation in October after receiving complaints that the facility was using its whale and dolphins in for-profit entertainment performances.

Niagara police say that during the investigation, “it was found that dolphins and whales were utilized for entertainment purposes during the month of August, without being authorized to do so following an amendment to the Criminal Code under Bill S-203 on June 21, 2019.”

On Monday, NRP confirmed to CTV News Toronto that detectives issued one charge of using captive cetacean for performance for entertainment purposes without authorization pursuant to a licence contrary to 445.2(4) of the Criminal Code.

The criminal code provision prohibits captive marine mammals from being used for performance or entertainment purposes unless a license has been authorized by the provincial government.

Representatives of Marineland will appear at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse on Feb. 14 to answer to the charges.

This is a developing story. More to come…