Marineland owner Marie Holer dies, park says 'succession plan' in place
A dolphin jumps out of the water as it performs during a show at Marineland park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. Marineland's owner Marie Holer has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 6, 2024 4:08PM EDT
Marineland's owner, Marie Holer, has died.
The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction says her unwavering support was integral to the park's legacy.
Marineland says the park remains under strong leadership.
Holer's husband, John Holer, died in 2018, leaving the park to his wife to run.
Marineland says John Holer had put in place a "robust" succession plan, but the park did not provide details.
Marineland has said the park is up for sale, and it only operated two months this summer at vastly reduced rates with a significant part of the park closed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.