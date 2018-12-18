

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Markham motorist is facing multiple charges after he and nearly 100 others allegedly shut down a Pickering intersection to do doughnuts and burnouts in cars and then led responding officers on a lengthy chase into Scarborough last Sunday.

On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., officers and the Durham Regional Police chopper Air1 were called to the intersection of Altona Road and Finch Drive for a gathering of “almost 100 vehicles and pedestrians shut down the intersection.”

In video shot from Air1, numerous cars are seen parked across all shoulders leading to the intersection, with a number of cars blocking each approach.

One coupe is seen spinning in tight doughnut circles in the centre of the intersection as police are heard on a radio speaking about “staging” nearby before converging on the area.

A short time later, two police cruisers sped into the centre of the intersection and bystanders scattered.

A driver of a BMW sedan sped away from the scene eastbound on Concession 3 and Air1 followed the vehicle.

The motorist allegedly reached speeds of up to 211 kilometres per hour, leading police on a chase through suburban streets and onto the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

The driver eventually pulled in to a gas station at Morningside Road and Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough where officers boxed the vehicle in.

The driver briefly attempted to wiggle his vehicle out of the cordon, but was eventually surrounded and brought out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspect and at least two passengers were arrested at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 24-year-old Tony Chau, was later charged with fail to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with recognizance and race a motor vehicle.

The passengers were released without charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Const. Hey at 1-888-579-1520.