A Markham woman drowned in Lake Simcoe on Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floating tube, police say.

Emergency responders were first dispatched to Holmes Point Park in Georgina at around 2:50 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

Police say that the 35-year-old woman was on a floating tube in the lake when a wind gust knocked the tube over, sending her into the water.

Members of the York Regional Police Marine Unit immediately began a search of the lake for the woman with the assistance of a York Regional Police helicopter.

The woman’s body was then pulled from the lake at around 4 p.m.

Police say that their investigation into the incident remains ongoing. They are appealing to anyone with information to contact the #3 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1 (866) 876-5423, ext. 7341.