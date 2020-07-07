The use of face coverings in indoor, publicly accessible settings became mandatory in the City of Toronto on Tuesday, and most of the GTA is moving in the same direction this week.

Starting Tuesday in Toronto, anyone above the age of two without a medical condition that prevents them from doing so must wear some sort of facial covering when entering stores, public buildings, food outlets, community centres, houses of worship or virtually any other form of enclosed space.

The covering must surround the mouth, nose and chin.

Employees who work behind Plexiglas barriers in spaces not accessible by the public, such as retail cashiers, do not need to wear masks as part of the order.

"Evidence shows that wearing a mask indoors can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. It's a simple, affordable, and reasonable action for each of us to take to save lives," Toronto Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cities and regional governments in parts of the GTA look like they will follow suit.

Tomorrow, the City of Brampton will ratify a similar measure. In Durham Region, a mandatory mask order takes effect on Friday.

York Region Council will meet on Thursday to discuss and possibly pass a mandatory mask measure.

In Halton Region, Oakville City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss a possible mandatory mask order.

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 with all of the municipalities moving toward mask orders; it might be helpful for someone to demonstrate proper mask technique.

“It would be very helpful for someone to provide some simple public health educational tools – how to put it on, how to take it off, how to reuse it,” he said.

Mask use is encouraged by epidemiologists in any setting where people cannot maintain at least two metres of distance between one another.

While cloth masks and face coverings do not provide much protection from the novel coronavirus, they can significantly limit its spread from an infected person’s breath.

Toronto’s bylaw excuses people who have medical conditions such as Emphysema, and Bogoch said those people should not be singled out.

“I think it’s extremely important we don’t stigmatize people who might not be able to wear a mask.”