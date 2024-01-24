

The Canadian Press





Justice advocacy groups say masks made by the subsidiary of a Quebec-based company are being used for executions in the United States.

U.S.-based non-profits Worth Rises and the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice say Alabama plans to execute inmate Kenneth Smith on Thursday by nitrogen hypoxia with a mask and hose typically used as a respirator.

They say the equipment is made by Allegro Industries, a subsidiary of Quebec-based Walter Surface Technologies, which in turn is partly owned by Toronto private equity firm Onex Corp.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Office said this method of execution, which deprives the body of oxygen by forcing the prisoner to breathe only nitrogen, is untested and may cause serious pain.

The companies have not responded to requests for comment.

Correctional authorities have found it increasingly difficult to obtain the chemicals needed for lethal injection due to pharmaceutical companies banning the use of their products for that purpose, prompting several states including Oklahoma and Mississippi to authorize nitrogen gas as a way to execute inmates on death row — though Thursday would be the first instance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ONEX)