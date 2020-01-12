

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ontario government erroneously sent out a mass alert telling of an “incident” at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, the local fire chief says, sending people across the region into a panic as they worked on sending out a retraction.

At about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, the province said an incident was reported at the station, located off of Montgomery Park Road in Pickering,

“There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station,” the alert read. “People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time.”

Pickering Fire Chief John Hagg said he had been in contact with the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre and they told him the alert, which appears to have reached most mobile phones in the province, was “sent out by mistake.”

He said the province is working on a retraction. Ontario Power Generation also confirmed the alert was sent in error.

A source told CTV News Toronto that there was a power "flicker" at the plant this morning but it wasn't related to the alert.

It is believed the emergency alert system was being tested this morning and an actual warning was sent out by mistake.

The text of the alert said it applied to those within 10 kilometres of the station but cell phone users in Ottawa, near Windsor and north of the GTA told CP24 they received the alert.

The power plant is run by Ontario Power Generation and has been in service since 1971. It is slated to be decommissioned in 2024.