

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An investigation is underway after an early-morning fire at a tow yard in North York engulfed numerous vehicles, including several tractor trailers.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the lot on Champagne Drive in the Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street area at around 5 a.m. for reports of a large fire and the sound of explosions..

Platoon Chief Douglas Cumming says that once they arrived on scene, crews were greeted by a large debris pile at the rear of a building that was on fire. He said that the fire also consumed “several cars” and four tractor-trailer tractors.

“We have had a difficult time extinguishing the fire,” Cumming said. “It is a fuel load of unknown dimensions. There are multiple fires and gas cans littered throughout the building.”

Cumming said that the fire was “well removed from the street” and that firefighters had to set up a “relay operation” to get water from the nearest hydrant.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, though police will be looking into whether there may be any connection to a number of recent arsons and shootings related to a turf war for control of the tow truck industry.

“There were several portable gas cans found littered throughout the site. Whether they were part of the fire or not will be part of the investigation,” Cumming said.