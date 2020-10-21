

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police believe a woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough overnight suffered a medical episode behind the wheel before striking a light standard.

Toronto police say they were called to Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East just after midnight on Wednesday to find that a 50-year-old female motorist had struck a light pole.

Paramedics attempted CPR at the scene before rushing her to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the woman’s cause of death.

Police said they were working to notify next of kin.