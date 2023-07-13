Following a brisk bike ride to work and a pithy message to actor Tom Cruise, new mayor Olivia Chow turned heads on her first day of work for another reason: her attire.

The outfit was pure Chow, colourful and feminine, with a vibrant display of her love for the city.

In addition to her trademark yellow blazer and a white shirt, Chow wore a white A-line skirt decorated with a sketch of Dundas Street West, including a TTC streetcar and an outline of the distant CN Tower.

The skirt was crafted by Oakville-based designer Anu Raina, who said Chow first bought the skirt, along with a dress by the designer, in 2014. Raina, originally fromIndia’s Kashmir Valley, first moved to Toronto in 2004 after studying fashion in London, England, and then again at Sheridan College.

“I didn’t know she was going to wear the skirt again for her first day,” she said in an interview with CP24. “I was so surprised.”

Raina said that her shop has received numerous inquiries for similar pieces since Chow’s first appearance at City Hall yesterday.

“It’s so meaningful for me,” she continued.

“I’m really honoured that she chose to wear my skirt on her first day. There’s so many levels I can relate to her: she’s a woman, I’m a woman. She’s a mother, I’m a mother. She’s been an artist, I’ve been an artist. It’s an amazing, just a great feeling for all of us.”

While Chow’s skirt is no longer available for purchasing, Raina said she sells other Toronto-centric pieceslike scarves of Dundas Street West and the TTC subway system.

“These are my love letter to Toronto,” she said. “I’m so honoured (Chow’s) wearing these pieces.”