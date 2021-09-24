

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Meng Wanzhou walked out of a B.C. Supreme Court free from a 34-month legal saga after a judge agreed to a discharge order that withdrew a U.S. extradition request against her.

The Huawei executive emerged from the court without her ankle bracelet and read a statement thanking the judge, the Crown lawyers and the Canadian people for their tolerance, while apologizing for the inconvenience.

She says her life has been turned upside down over the last three years as a mother, wife and company executive, but she believes every cloud has a silver lining and she won't forget the goodwill of the people.

Her freedom comes as Meng pleaded not guilty to all charges in a New York courtroom where the judge signed off on a deferred prosecution agreement

Assistant U.S. attorney David Kessler told court that the agreement would allow for the charges against Meng to be dismissed after Dec. 1, 2022 - four years from the date of her arrest - provided that she “complies with all her obligations” under the terms of the deal.

The U.S. accused her of bank and wire fraud, alleging she misrepresented the ownership of the company Skycom in order to get around American sanctions against Iran.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.