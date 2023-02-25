A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, advising of a “messy mix” of wintry precipitation on Monday.

A similar advisory is also in effect in Peel, Durham, York and Halton regions.

“It is likely that the Monday evening commute will be significantly impacted by the wintry precipitation,” Environment Canada said in its advisory issued Saturday.

Environment Canada said precipitation will likely begin as snow on Monday, with significant accumulations possible.

“The snow will be followed by a transition to ice pellets or possibly freezing rain which will likely last for several hours before easing or transitioning to showers or flurries,” the weather agency said in its advisory.

Strong winds are also in the forecast, with gusts of up to 70 or 80 kilometres per hour. Environment Canada said local power outages may occur as a result.

“There remains uncertainty as to the exact timing and location of the snow and wintry mix of precipitation. Winter weather travel advisories may be required as the event draws nearer,” the weather agency said.

Earlier Saturday morning, a winter weather travel advisory was issued for Toronto as well as the regions of Peel, York, Durham and Halton as lake-effect snow moved into the region.

The total snow accumulation was expected to be around 5 cm.

The travel advisory ended before 11 a.m.

On Sunday, Toronto will see a cloudy start before the sun peaks behind the clouds in the afternoon. The high will be 3 C with a wind chill of -10 in the morning. The overnight low will be -12 C.

On Monday, the high will be 1 C.