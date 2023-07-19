

The Canadian Press





Metro workers at 27 grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area reached a deal with the grocery giant just after midnight when they were set to go on strike.

In a statement, Unifor National President Lana Payne says "This is a milestone agreement that underscores Unifor’s deep commitment to grocery workers in the retail sector and our important work to advance their workplace rights."

She adds, "This agreement will lay the foundation for grocery workers across the country as workers, both unionized and non-unionized, make clear their urgent need for improved working conditions amidst a chronic affordability crisis.”

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released prior to being presented to members for a ratification vote in the coming week.

The workers, represented by Unifor, headed into bargaining in June with a 100 per cent strike mandate. A strike would have affected some 3,700 workers across the GTA.

The union has said its priorities for Metro workers were improving pay and access to benefits, as well as improving working conditions and stability.

Unifor says it’s preparing to bargain more than a dozen collective agreements with the major grocers over the next two years.

The union says after working through a pandemic and now an affordability crisis, grocery workers are fed up.