Metrolinx will be providing an update on the beleaguered Eglinton Crosstown LRT project this morning and will offer a sneak peak of the line’s largest station, which remains under construction.

Later this morning, officials with the provincial transit agency will provide a progress update for the project, which has faced repeated delays over the past three years.

Members of the media will also have an opportunity to tour Yonge Station, where the “final pieces of construction are now nearing completion,” Metrolinx previously said.

Speaking to Metrolinx’s board of directors last month, CEO Phil Verster said he still could not provide a date for when the LRT will open.

“We are not there yet,” he said on Nov. 30. “We are making sure everything was built right and operates correctly and safely. And our contractor CTS is finding issues that must be fixed before we can open.”

Construction began on the transit project in the summer of 2011 and it was originally supposed to open in 2020.

When Metrolinx failed to meet that target date, officials indicated that the project would be substantially complete in 2022, but CTS – the consortium building the line – missed that deadline as well.

While Verster has not committed to a date for opening the LRT, he said Metrolinx will release that information three months in advance.