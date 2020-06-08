CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Military helicopter did not respond as expected before crash: Investigators
Rear-Admiral Craig Baines, commander of Maritime Atlantic Forces, fields questions about the crash of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, as Col. James Hawthorne, 12 Wing Shearwater Wing Commander, right, looks on at the navy dockyard in Halifax on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The military has completed their search for the helicopter which was flying a mission from the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton and crashed off the coast of Greece during a NATO operation in the Mediterranean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 1:54PM EDT
OTTAWA - Flight investigators have determined the military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece in April did not respond as the crew on board expected before going down into the Mediterranean Sea.
The finding is in a preliminary investigation report published today by the Royal Canadian Air Force and says investigators will now focus on both the Cyclone helicopter's various systems and what role "human factors" played in the crash.
Military officials have previously said the full investigation could take up to a year.
Six members of the Canadian Armed Forces were on board when the Cyclone helicopter crashed on April 29 while deployed with the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton.
The report says the Cyclone flew past the ship before turning back to land and that during a "final complex" turn close to the ship, the helicopter did not respond as expected, entered a "high-energy descent" and hit the water.
The air force says it is keeping the rest of the helicopter fleet temporarily grounded until a risk assessment is completed.