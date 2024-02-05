Police near Barrie have launched an investigation after a military-style assault rifle was stolen from a police vehicle.

The police-issued Colt C8 rifle was taken from a vehicle in the vicinity of Brentwood Road in Angus.

Police say that the weapon “poses a risk to public safety” and they are urging anyone who encounters suspicious activity or observes someone with a weapon to call 911 immediately.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid Brentwood Road area while the search and investigation remain ongoing,” OPP Asst. Supt. Mary-Louise Kearns said in a video message posted to social media on Monday. “Our priority is to recover the firearm and ensure the safety of our community. Expect a large police presence in the area while the investigation continues.”

The Colt C8 rifle is listed as a prohibited weapon in Canada but is used to select personnel by a number of police forces. The rifles have also been placed in select Toronto police patrol cars since 2016.