A Milton man has been charged in connection with a collision in Mississauga last month that left another man dead.

Peel Regional Police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Derry Road and Ninth Line on the evening of July 2.

Police and paramedics arrived to find the occupants of one vehicle, a man and a woman, both 20 years old, with serious injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to a Toronto hospital in serious condition.

On Friday, police announced that 44-year-old Renzo Gomez had been arrested following an investigation.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, impaired operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

Police continue to urge anyone with information about the collision to contact the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).