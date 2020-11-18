The murder trial for the man charged in the Toronto van attack continues this afternoon after two days of testimony from the father of the accused.

Alek Minassian’s father told the court earlier this week that he believes his son does not have a firm grasp of what happened on the day of April 23, 2018, when the 28-year-old rented a white cargo van and drove on sidewalks along Yonge Street, deliberately striking pedestrians in his path.

Ten people were killed in the attack and 16 others were wounded.

Vahe Minassian said his son has never expressed remorse for his actions and at one point suggested that he was looking forward to his trial so that everyone could see he “did nothing wrong.”

Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack but his defence lawyers are arguing that he is not criminally responsible for his actions (NCR) under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Under Sec. 16, a person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Court has previously heard that one of the experts hired by the defence found that while Minassian is not psychotic and has not experienced symptoms of psychosis, such as auditory and visual hallucinations, his “autistic way of thinking” is “similar to psychosis.”

The defence’s position has sparked outcry from Autism Canada, which called the claims “egregious” and “wholly unsubstantiated.”

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Cynthia Valarezo accused Minassian’s father of crafting his testimony to support his son’s defence.

"You knew the evidence you needed to give to help out your son," Valarezo said.

Vahe Minassian repeatedly denied this assertion, suggesting that his comments about his son’s behavior were based on his “lifetime of experiences” and observations of his son.

Minassian’s father also said he was unaware that his son had told assessors that he believed what he did was “morally wrong and unjustifiable” and that he expected to “spend his life in jail.”

The trial resumes at 1 p.m. today.