Ministry of Labour investigating after male found dead at Uxbridge ski resort
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8:59AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:18AM EST
Durham Regional Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a worker was found dead at an Uxbridge ski resort on Tuesday morning.
Details of the incident are sparse but police say at around 3 a.m., officers were was called to a ski resort on Lake Ridge Road, where one male was located deceased.
Police have not publicly released the cause of death but confirm they have launched a “sudden death investigation.”
The Ministry of Labour is leading the investigation with the assistance of Durham Regional Police’s traffic services unit.