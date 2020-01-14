

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a worker was found dead at an Uxbridge ski resort on Tuesday morning.

Details of the incident are sparse but police say at around 3 a.m., officers were was called to a ski resort on Lake Ridge Road, where one male was located deceased.

Police have not publicly released the cause of death but confirm they have launched a “sudden death investigation.”

The Ministry of Labour is leading the investigation with the assistance of Durham Regional Police’s traffic services unit.