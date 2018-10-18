

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker suffered a fatal fall at a construction site in Oakville on Wednesday.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Ministry of Labour said the worker, who was employed at Sanjak Aluminum Inc., fell from a lift at a construction site near Bronte Road and Richview Boulevard.

The worker, who has not yet been identified, died of the injuries they sustained.

Two inspectors with the Ministry of Labour attended the scene and officials say the investigation is ongoing.