Missing male canoeist found dead in Georgian Bay, police say
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 14, 2022 10:10AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 29-year-old canoeist has been found in the waters of Georgian Bay.
Police say divers from the OPP underwater search and rescue unit located and removed the body at around 8 p.m. on Monday.
The man has been identified as Toronto resident Mateusz Janus.
The OPP say Janus and a 36-year-old Toronto man were not carrying any safety equipment when they capsized early Monday while paddling on Georgian Bay in a small canoe.
A nearby kayaker was able to rescue the 36-year-old, who was treated in hospital for hypothermia caused by the cold water.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted in Toronto to determine how Janus died.