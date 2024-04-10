A Toronto senior who had been missing for more than two days was spotted by a crossing guard in Leslieville Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said.

At 4:15 p.m., the crossing guard at Carlaw and Eastern avenues saw 76-year-old Norman walking and flagged a passing police cruiser after recognizing him.

"Police were alerted to him. They attended to him and confirmed his identity and that he's in good health," Insp. Jeff Bangild told reporters Thursday evening.

"He was treated by emergency medical services at the scene."

Bangild added that Norman was fatigued, but doing okay. After being checked, the senior was brought to the command post in the area of Victoria Avenue and York Mills Road, where he was reunited with his family.

Cameras captured the moment when Norman got out of the police vehicle and was greeted by his emotional daughters, who had been looking for him nonstop these past few days. They hugged their father one by one before escorting him to a car and driving him home.

Kimberley Gray, one of Norman’s daughters, was emotional when she learned that her father had been found.

"I just don't have words," she said. "There's no words that can explain. I love my father so much. I'm just so grateful for all the help that we received, all the tips, and the Toronto Police. We're just so grateful."

"We just believed, and we hoped for the best."

The 76-year-old was reported missing after leaving his residence in the Torbarrie Road and Sheppard Avenue West area to go for an afternoon Tuesday and did not return.

He was later caught on camera walking on Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road, about 20 kilometres from his North York home.

Bangild admitted that there was a great concern for Norman's safety, given the distance he had travelled in the last two days.

"So a very cheerful end to this. And it speaks volumes to the efforts put forward by the community," Bangild said.

"We cannot thank the public enough for their ongoing efforts in this, and obviously, that led to a successful conclusion."

As for the crossing guard, Bangild said they will be recognized for their actions.

"That person deserves a commendation and certainly a reward for the effort that they put forward and alerting them to the police as well."