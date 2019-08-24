

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police say that a vulnerable woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday afternoon has been found safe.

The woman had been last seen leaving her residence in the Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street area at around 1:30 p.m.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that investigators were “growing increasingly concerned” for Jung’s well-being.

“A search and canvass is underway and investigators are asking residents living in the area to check their properties as she may have sought shelter under trees or in a shed to rest,” police said in the release.

At around 11:50 a.m., York Regional Police said that the woman had been found and “is safe.”

She was found hours after police set up a command post to base the search for her out of.