A Mississauga fuel-supply company has been fined $100,000 after pleading guilty to dumping diesel fuel into Etobicoke Creek in 2019.

In a news release on Friday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced the penalty on the company, 2253457 Ontario Inc., which was charged under the Fisheries Act in connection with "the unlawful deposit of diesel fuel into fish-bearing waters” from Feb. 7 to March 5, 2019.

The federal agency received complaints about a diesel fuel spill in Etobicoke Creek in February 2019 and said its enforcement officers subsequently began an investigation.

ECCC officers inspected the company's diesel fuel station, Dixie Road in Mississauga, and "observed diesel fuel entering Etobicoke Creek, a body of water frequented by fish," the agency said in the release.

ECCC added that the officers collected samples and issued a Fisheries Act direction to the company, requiring them to stop the release and prevent further deposits.

"Through their investigation, enforcement officers determined that poor maintenance of the on-site oil-water separator led to a system failure, allowing diesel fuel to be discharged through the storm sewer into Etobicoke Creek," Environment Canada said.

The $100,000 fine will be put toward the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund, according to the ECCC. The program uses money from penalties for projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment.

The company's name will also be added to the Environment Offenders Registry as a result of the conviction.