Masks will continue to be required inside public spaces in Mississauga until at least the end of March.

The city’s mandatory mask bylaw, which covers all indoor settings where the public ordinarily visits, was set to expire on Sept. 30 but during a meeting on Wednesday Mississauga council voted in favour of its extension until March 31.

The decision comes a few weeks after Peel Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh wrote an open letter to the mayors of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon urging them to extend their respective mandatory mask bylaws “to help reduce the impact of the fourth wave.”

“As we continue to respond to COVID-19 in our community, we have to do everything possible to stop the spread and wearing a mask, especially indoors, is one way we can continue to do our part,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a press release issued on Thursday. “As we enter the fall, we expect that more people will start spending more time indoors which is why I am very supportive of Dr. Loh’s recommendation to extend the face mask by-law to March 2022.”

The mandatory mask bylaw in Toronto is currently set to expire following a meeting of council scheduled for Sept 30 and Oct. 1, though all signs point to it being extended sometime prior to that.

Most of the municipal mask bylaws across the GTA, including the ones in Toronto and Mississauga, have been in effect since July, 2020.