A Mississauga high school is under hold and secure after a male was seen inside carrying a knife on Tuesday afternoon.

A few minutes before 1:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police said Lorne Park Secondary School had placed itself under lockdown after seeing an unidentified male with a knife.

Officers arrested the suspect, and the school lifted its lockdown. However, the school is under hold and secure for police to carry on their investigation.

No injuries or any details of the suspect have been reported.

Police say the school board will send a statement out to parents.