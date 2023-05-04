A Mississauga man building tiny homes has been charged for allegedly defrauding buyers up to hundreds of thousands of dollars after not delivering the houses they paid for.

Halton Regional Police said they received reports of potential homebuyers who made down payments to Oakville-based Little Creek Homes but never got the house they were promised.

Some of the victims, police said, even paid in full.

They began an investigation and identified several victims who reside across Ontario and learned that some had lost more than $200,000.

As a result, the company’s owner, 58-year-old Philip Bradley, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with nine counts of fraud over $5,000.

According to the company’s website, it provides “moveable luxury home solutions.”

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-465-8744 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.