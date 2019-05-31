

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) says it is auctioning off a second pair of Raptors NBA Finals tickets to raise money for a four-year-old boy who was struck and critically injured by a motorcycle last weekend.

Four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was walking with his family in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road on May 26 when he ended up on the roadway and was struck by a red motorbike heading north.

Investigators said at the time that the driver of the motorcycle briefly stopped and let off a female passenger. She fled the scene on foot and then the motorcyclist took off.

Family of Chowdhury told CP24 that the boy suffered brain damage, broken legs and had lost consciousness.

A 31-year-old Markham man and a 32-year-old Markham woman were both charged in connection with leaving the scene of the collision.

Both were released on bail.

The boy’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, is an employee of MLSE, and the company said the sale of the first pair of tickets to Game 1 raised $20,500 for the family.

Investigators said Saturday that Radiul remains in life-threatening condition at Sick Kids Hospital.

The family has asked for privacy as they wait for Radiul to recover.

The second pair of tickets is for the Raptors’ Game 2 against Golden State, which gets underway Sunday at 8 p.m.