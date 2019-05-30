

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 32-year-old woman who was charged with leaving the scene of a motorcycle crash that critically injured a four-year-old boy last weekend is now out on bail.

Four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was walking with his family in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road on Sunday when he ended up on the roadway and was struck by a red motorbike heading north.

Investigators said at the time that the driver of the motorcycle briefly stopped and let off a female passenger. She fled the scene on foot and then the motorcyclist took off.

The bike was seized some time later.

Family of Chowdhury told CP24 that the boy suffered brain damage, broken legs and had lost consciousness.

Images of both of them were circulated to the public on Monday.

Later that day, 31-year-old Darren Robert Dawson surrendered to police in Markham and was charged with leaving the scene, driving without insurance and driving without a proper license.

He was released Tuesday on $25,000 bail and ordered to remain in Ontario.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, the woman police allege was the passenger aboard the motorbike, identified as Breanne Lynn Maclellan of Markham, surrendered to police.

She was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused bodily harm.

Maclellan appeared in court at College Park on Thursday and was granted bail on a $15,000 surety.

She will appear in court next in Scarborough on July 15th at 2 p.m.

Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 that it is necessary to lay charges for instances such as this, especially when a collision involves a small child, to reinforce the idea that motorists are bound by a “social contract.”

“We know that crashes are going to occur of all kinds of severities and the obligation of the public is definitely that people are going to stick around and cooperate to the extent that they are legally required,” he said.