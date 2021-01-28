New modelling suggests that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units will steadily decrease over the next month amid lower case counts and may even drop down below 150, a critical line at which point elective care can resume at most hospitals.

The new projections paint a radically different picture than modelling released back on Jan. 12, which warned of a “severe but realistic scenario” in which the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units could have surpassed 1,000 by mid-February, overwhelming the healthcare system in the process.

The latest modelling provides three different scenarios on what the next month might look like in Ontario while also acknowledging that the presence of new variants remains a “significant threat to the control of the pandemic.”

It says that if cases fall at a daily rate of about one per cent Ontario is likely to see about 1,700 new infections per day by Feb. 28 but if cases were to drop by about three per cent per day the province could get under 1,000 daily cases by then. In a more optimistic scenario in which there is a sustained five per cent decrease Ontario’s case counts could dip below 500 by Feb. 28.

Over the last 14 days new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario have declined by an average of 1.79 per cent per day, meaning the current path would put us somewhere between the first two scenarios.

ICU numbers have remained high despite lower case counts

The modelling suggests that the transmission of COVID-19 has been on the wane since about Jan. 11, which is right around the time that the Ford government issued a stay-at-home order.

While hospitalizations have fallen since then, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has held steady at around 400, which has put many hospitals under incredible strain.

In fact, the modelling points out that 35 per cent of hospitals in Ontario don’t have any free beds in their ICUs at the moment and another 15 per cent of hospitals only have one or two beds free.

The good news is that the lower case counts that the province has seen in recent weeks will soon have an impact on ICU occupancy.

The modelling says that even if the decrease in cases stops entirely and we find ourselves in a position in which things are mostly the same, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU should be down around 275 by the end of February. If we see a one per cent decline in cases, the ICU number should drop below 250 by then and under a scenario with a three per cent decline in cases it could get close to 150.

That number is important because it is the line where many hospitals had to stop offering elective care.

The modelling does note that the potential spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, believed to have originated in the United Kingdom, could have an effect on case counts and hospitalizations. But it cites the experience of several countries that have continued to see a decline in cases, despite the presence of the variant and says that “maintaining public health interventions will support continued reductions in cases, even with a return to school.”