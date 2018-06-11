Mom charged after infant found in locked car at Oakville shopping plaza
Halton Regional Police file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 11:09AM EDT
A Mississauga mom is facing charges after an infant was found in a locked car in Oakville over the weekend.
Halton police responded to a 911 call about a child locked in a car at around 12:45 p.m. on June 10 at a shopping plaza in the area of Postridge Drive and Trafalgar Road.
Police said they determined that the 11-month-old infant’s mother had been shopping at a nearby store for around 90 minutes.
Paramedics were called in and to assess the child and found no evidence of any physical harm.
Police charged the 29-year-old mother with abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life.