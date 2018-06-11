

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Mississauga mom is facing charges after an infant was found in a locked car in Oakville over the weekend.

Halton police responded to a 911 call about a child locked in a car at around 12:45 p.m. on June 10 at a shopping plaza in the area of Postridge Drive and Trafalgar Road.

Police said they determined that the 11-month-old infant’s mother had been shopping at a nearby store for around 90 minutes.

Paramedics were called in and to assess the child and found no evidence of any physical harm.

Police charged the 29-year-old mother with abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life.