The mother of a 15-year-old boy said her son left their North York home at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday night and less than 10 minutes later she found him lying by the dumpster suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

“The gun violence with the black youth in the community needs to come to an end,” Jeremiah Ranger’s mother told CP24 on Monday morning.

Ranger’s mother, who wished to not be identified, said her son was a “bright boy” with “a lot of love.”

“Jeremiah is in a better place,” she said. “He is in heaven and he is at peace and I just want the people who are responsible for this to surrender themselves and I don’t want no more people to be affected by this.”

On Sunday night, just after 6 p.m., officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to Sheppard Avenue West, just east of Jane Street, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ranger’s mother said she was there when responding paramedics attempted to revive her son for 45 minutes, but were unable to. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

She said her son died the night before her birthday.

“I want everyone to know that today is my birthday and Jeremiah would not want me to be sad. He would want me to be at peace with the fact that he is now at peace.”

Police have not released any suspect information thus far, but Ranger’s mother said she knows who is responsible.

“We know who you are and I just want you to turn yourself in,” she said.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).