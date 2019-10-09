

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Hamilton mother who watched as her 14-year-old son was stabbed to death outside his high school on Monday afternoon said she tried to save him but “couldn’t get to him in time.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Shari-Ann Sullivan Selvey said her son Devan called her on the day he was murdered to tell her that other students at the school had been bothering him.

She said she drove to Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School after receiving the call and that’s when her “life fell apart.”

“Everyone failed my son, even I did. I tried to save him and I couldn’t. I couldn’t get to him in time,” she said.

“I haven’t slept. I haven’t eaten. Every time I close my eyes, it is there. So I don’t close my eyes. If I don’t close my eyes I can’t relive it."

Police previously said the teen was attacked on school property in front of several witnesses. Investigators also confirmed that the stabbing was recorded on video and officers are in possession of that footage.

In the hours that followed the attack, a number of suspects were identified in the case.

An 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old boy were subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

The 14-year-old accused cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and a publication ban prevents media from identifying the adult suspect.

Three other teens taken into custody following the fatal stabbing have since been released without charge. Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they are not searching for any additional suspects.

The victim’s mother said her son had been bullied since the start of the school year, a situation she said she brought to the attention of staff at the school.

She said her son skipped classes as a result of the bullying.

“He’d go for some classes and then call and I’d go pick him up. Sometimes he just wouldn’t go, he refused to go in the mornings,” she said.

She added that while many schools boast a “zero-tolerance policy” when it comes to bullying, she said she doesn’t believe school administrators always follow through.

“No one is held accountable for it,” she said.

Sullivan Selvey described her son as a “very passionate kid” who loved animals.

She said Devan was excited to become an uncle after learning of his sister’s pregnancy.

“He is never going to grow up. He’s never going to get married. He’s never going know what it is like to be a father,” she said.

She said her son “protected everybody” and never hesitated to stick up for his friends when they were being picked on.

“He did not deserve this,” she said tearfully. “Why was I the only person that had his back?”

She encouraged people to “stop being bystanders” when they witness bullying.

“There is no such thing as rats anymore,” she said.

The top executive at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says officials will conduct their own review into the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing.

"When we feel the bullying incident is severe enough, we would reach out to the police," he said. "In terms of this case, I’m reluctant to speak about it now because that is evidence as part of the (criminal) investigation,” Manny Figueiredo, the director of education for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, told CP24 on Wednesday.

Figueiredo said the school board plans to review its own 'Safe Schools' policy in the wake of the tragedy.

"We will at the right point review what has happened here. At the essence of bullying, it is what was reported and how did people respond. There is a whole range of what we provide in response in terms of preventative measures and in terms of interventions," he said.

"Until we do our own assessment, I would hate to make any kind of conclusion."

Members of the community are expected to gather tonight for a candlelight vigil to remember the 14-year-old and speak out against bullying in the community.

On the Facebook event page for the “Candlelight Vigil Against Bullying, Jealously, Hatefulness and for Love & Peace,” organizers said all members of the public are invited to attend the memorial, which will take place in front of the high school from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This will be a peaceful memorial and time of solidarity. Please leave any hate and negativity at home. Everyone with love in their hearts is invited and will be welcomed,” event organizers wrote.

“We must come together at this time of grief as a community to show solidarity with the families in support of all our children being bullied all over Canada.”

A funeral will be held for Selvey in Stoney Creek on Saturday afternoon.