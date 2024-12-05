What are your grocery bills like? How do you manage them with rising costs? We want to hear from you

The average Canadian family of four is expected to spend about $800 more on groceries next year, according to a new report.

The annual food price report, using three different machine learning and AI models to make their predictions for 2025, determined families will spend a total of $16,833.67, with factors like climate change, labour disruptions and the impending impacts of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threat on Canadian goods affecting grocery bills.

All in all, the overall rise in food costs is expected to rise between three and five per cent, which is considered moderate following the double-digit year over-year food price increases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of all food categories, the report forecasts the cost of meat could see the biggest jump, rising anywhere from four to six per cent.

Over the summer, Statistics Canada noted nearly half of Canadians, 45 per cent, reported inflated prices affect their ability to cover the costs of daily expenses – a number that rose by 12 per cent from two years before.

In spring this year, one in five Canadians expressed it’s likely they will get food or a meal from a community organization over the next six months, with Toronto food banks alone reporting they saw 3.5 million visitors this year – the highest number seen in the past four decades.

