Montreal Canada Day fireworks cancelled over smog concerns
The skyline of Montreal is obscured by a haze of smoke from forest fires on Sunday, June 25, 2023. A Montreal amusement park says it is cancelling the first night of an international fireworks festival due to concerns over air quality stemming from forest fires in northern Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Jacob Serebrin, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 29, 2023 4:20PM EDT
Organizers say Canada Day fireworks planned for Saturday night in Montreal have been cancelled as air-quality concerns persist because of wildfires burning in northern Quebec.
A spokesman says public health officials were unable to say if smog warnings prompted by wildfire smoke would still be in place on Saturday, but they did not want to put another pollutant in the air.
