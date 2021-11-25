Toronto police say a 25-year-old Montreal man is facing charges after he allegedly defrauded an elderly man out of a significant amount of money.

According to police, the accused made several phone calls to an elderly man for money and the victim turned over "a large sum" to the suspect as a result.

Investigators did not disclose how much money was taken.

Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Wilson was arrested on Wednesday in the area of Main and Gerrard streets in connection with the case.

He faces two counts of fraud over $5,000 and is scheduled to appear at the College Park courthouse later this afternoon.