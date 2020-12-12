As the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Ontario intensive care units (ICU) surpasses the 250-patient benchmark, one Toronto emergency room doctor says more lockdowns could be necessary.

Dr. Michael Warner, the medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, told CP24 on Saturday afternoon that hospitals are beginning to feel the impact of the pandemic’s second wave and many may be “underwater.”

“In the province, Critical Care Services Ontario is reporting 251 COVID-19 ICU patients. At our peak in wave one, we were at 283, and based on the modeling presented on Dec. 10, we were supposed to breach 250 about eight days from now,” he said.

“In my ICU, about half of our patients have COVID-19 and it's really accelerated lately.”

Provincial health officials released new modelling data Thursday indicating there will be more than 200 COVID-19 patients in Ontario ICUs for at least the next month, and that those numbers may increase to 250 or 350 in the worst-case scenarios.

When there is more than 150 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, the province has said that other care can be impacted. When that number exceeds 350 people, non-COVID-19 care becomes “impossible” to handle.

“If we reach 300 ICU cases by Christmas, which I think we will, that's going to cause cancellation of procedures, surgeries etc. If would reach 400 or 500, I don't even want to imagine what that will look like,” Warner said.

Warner added that he does not think the lockdown orders issued to Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor came soon enough, nor does he believe the lockdowns should end with those four regions.

Toronto and Peel Region have been under a lockdown order since Nov. 20, but according to the modelling released this week, the efforts are not making much of a difference in terms of case counts or the death toll related to COVID-19.

Under lockdown, non-essential businesses were closed and in-person dining at restaurants was prohibited. Residents have been urged not to gather with anyone outside of their household.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that York Region and Windor-Essex would be joining the list of regions in lockdown—causing a last-minute rush at some malls and stores.

At Vaughan Mills outlet mall, for example, a line of people could be seen Saturday wrapping around the parking lot, with some residents waiting about two hours in order to get some Christmas shopping done before the area shut down.

Warner said that the long lines and overcrowding at stores is “shocking and disappointing.”

“You shouldn't be hitting the malls before there's lockdown. There's a reason why the lockdown is coming,” he said.

“That's because the hospitals in York Region, in Peel, in areas of Toronto, in Hamilton, you know, in other areas of the GTA are really feeling the pinch. We're not going to be able to provide all the services people need for non-COVID-related care if people continue to interact and that's going to affect you, your neighbour or someone you don't even know.”

“People really need to smarten up and stop thinking about what they want to do and think about how their actions affect other people.”

According to Warner, there has been significant ICU admission in the regions of Halton, Hamilton, Kitchener and Waterloo, in addition to York, Windsor, Peel and Toronto.

“There are regions that are still in red that need to be locked down,” he said, adding that the “surgical approach” would have been to put these regions in lockdown two months earlier.

“Because we let things go so long that lockdown is all we have left and that's what will be required if hospitals continue to be underwater.”