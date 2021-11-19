Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 once again, as the growth in school-related infections continues to outpace the increase in infections in the broader community.

The Ministry of Education says that were another 109 new school-related cases of COVID-19 confirmed over a 24-hour period ending Thursday afternoon.

That is up from the 95 cases reported during the same time period last week.

The number of active infections associated with Ontario’s public school system now stands at 1,243, up 26 per cent from this time last week.

As a point of comparison, Ontario’s active caseload is only up 15 per cent week-over-week.

Meanwhile, there are now seven schools that are closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, including Scarborough’s Salaheddin Islamic School which was ordered to close on Thursday after at least 13 cases were identified.

It is the highest number of school closures at any one time since Oct. 8 when nine schools were shuttered.

The latest data does come as Health Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11, providing a sliver of optimism that the widespread vaccination of school-aged children could help preserve in-person learning over the winter months.

It is expected that the actual vaccination of newly eligible children will not begin until next week.

However, once vaccinations do begin Toronto Public Health is expected to hold 390 school-based clinics over a three to four week period with the hope of vaccinating as many children as possible ahead of the holiday break.

“It is a huge deal. We are now able to expand vaccination to a younger cohort and we know that this age cohort has unfortunately been disproportionately impacted by the virus over the last couple months because they remain unvaccinated,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Friday morning. “This will obviously help the kids and also the close contacts of the kids whether it is their classmates, the people they participate in extracurricular with or the people they live with.”

The latest data suggests that there are now 599 schools with at least one active case of COVID-19, accounting for more than 12 per cent of all public schools in Ontario.

In Toronto, outbreaks have been declared at 15 different schools and three childcare centres.