

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Just over half of Torontonians are “unsatisfied” with snow removal services on city sidewalks, according to a recent poll.

The Forum Research survey, which randomly sampled 1,077 Toronto residents over the age of 18, found that 55 per cent of respondents are “unsatisfied” with the job the city does to clear snow off of sidewalks. About 45 per cent said they are satisfied with the city’s efforts in clearing sidewalks.

Snow removal services have been worse this year than in previous years, according to 37 per cent of people surveyed. A little more than half said snow removal services have basically remained the same as in past winters.

Toronto has seen more snowfall this year than last and a blast of winter weather on Wednesday actually broke a snowfall record for Feb. 27.

“A third of Torontonians are unhappy with snow removal services this year,” Lorne Bozinoff, the president of Forum Research, said in his analysis accompanying the poll.

“City sidewalks are a particular issue that city hall can focus on for winters to come, with over half unsatisfied with snow removal and the plurality wanting the snow removed from all sidewalks.”

Currently, the city is not responsible for clearing all sidewalks in the core of Toronto, leaving the task up to business owners and residents.

More than half (56 per cent) of those surveyed said they want to see snow cleared from all sidewalks across Toronto while only about 16 per cent said the current sidewalk clearing services should stay the same.

When it comes to plowing roads, about 54 per cent of respondents said they are satisfied with the job the city is doing while about 46 per cent said they are not.

About 60 per cent of respondents said they believe the thresholds set by the city to begin plowing major roads and expressways should be lowered.

As it stands now, city crews begin plowing major roads after five centimetres of snow has accumulated, and expressways are plowed after two centimetres of accumulation.

Close to half of respondents said that the city should keep salt usage around the same while about 28 per cent said more salt should be used and 26 per cent said the city should use less salt.

Earlier this month, Mayor John Tory called for a review of the city’s winter operations following numerous complaints.

The poll, which was conducted from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, is considered accurate plus or minus three per cent, 19 times out of 20.