While this year’s edition of Nuit Blanche Toronto may have come and gone, people can still enjoy more than three dozen of its unique art projects.

Until next Monday, a carefully curated selection of more than three dozen art installations will be on display in Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough, and in the downtown core.

Nuit Blanche Toronto’s Extended Projects Program features both city-produced projects and those presented by some of the city’s leading arts institutions and event partners, including 11 public projects in the area of Ethennonnhawahstihnen’ Park and at Concord Park Place in North York.

A selection of displays will also be available at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Toronto History Museums, The Bentway, Exhibition Place, Arctic Arts Summit and Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, Onsite Gallery at OCAD University, and Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre.

“Don’t miss this final opportunity to revisit your favourite projects or experience those you might have missed,” the city said in a release.

Visit the city’s Nuit Blanche Extended Projects web page for more details.

Twenty-two virtual and augmented reality projects featured in this year’s Nuit Blanche Toronto event are also still available for viewing online. People can also listen to the 10-part Nuit Blanche podcast series 'Belonging to Place,' which features conversations with artists, elders, arts leaders, and scholars from around the world.

Nuit Blanche Toronto ran from Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 a.m. and featured more than 170 works by 150 artists. Produced by the City of Toronto, The 16th annual all-night celebration of contemporary art was led by inaugural Artistic Director Dr. Julie Nagam in collaboration with the Toronto arts community and featured the curatorial theme, 'The Space Between Us.' Participating artists were asked to “transform the city by creatively sharing stories about their connection to place while bridging cultures and connecting with communities and the environment.”