

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The TTC says that most subway service has now resumed following major delays on lines 1 and 2 during the early morning rush.

Subway service was shut down for around an hour between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations on Line 1 because of a signal problem. That issue finally cleared at around 7:10 a.m.

On Line 2, subway service was fully suspended between St George and Woodbine stations for about half an hour due to a police investigation at Broadview Station. Trains have since resumed service on Line 2, but are bypassing Broadview Station.

Streetcars and buses are also are bypassing Broadview Station.

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious incident at the station and are asking people to avoid the area.

Const. Jen Sidhu told CP24 that police were called to the station at around 6:30 a.m. after a suspicious incident.

“A package was located at the subway station,” Sidhu said.

The entire station was cleared and people and vehicles are not being allowed in until the package has been investigated.

“The area will be closed off until the CBRNE can conduct their investigation and deem the area safe,” Sidhu said.

Shuttle buses are running along Line 2 between Pape and Castle Frank stations.